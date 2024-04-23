Angels host the Orioles on home losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (15-7, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-14, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (3-0, 2.63 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (0-3, 8.05 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -152, Angels +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to stop their three-game home skid with a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Los Angeles has a 2-5 record in home games and a 9-14 record overall. The Angels have hit 23 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

Baltimore has a 7-3 record in road games and a 15-7 record overall. The Orioles have a 13-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with eight home runs while slugging .562. Taylor Ward is 10-for-40 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Colton Cowser has six doubles, six home runs and 17 RBI for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 16-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .236 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .291 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (knee), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.