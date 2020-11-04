Angels had a chance to sign Troy Percival's son, but Cole went to Dodgers instead

Cole Percival pitched two years for UC Riverside before signing with the Dodgers as an undrafted free agent in September. (UC Riverside Athletics)

Cole Percival was 3½ years old when the Angels won the 2002 World Series. His recollection of the championship celebration and the parade that wound through the streets of Disneyland and Anaheim is blurry.

But between the “Calling All Angels” videoboard montage that airs before every home game and watching replays of the World Series, Percival has relived the highlights of his father’s title-clinching pitch enough times over the last 18 years that he has patched his memory.

“Everybody knows I’m a very big Angels fan,” he said on a recent phone call. “I don’t miss a game.”

If he does miss one in the future, it would be for reasons he didn’t see coming.

Percival, a pitcher like his father, signed with the Dodgers as an undrafted free agent in late September. The team he grew up rooting for — the same team for whom Troy Percival set an all-time record for saves (316), which still stands — never made an overture to put him in an Angels uniform.

Though it remains to be seen whether he will match his dad’s productivity, the younger Percival at least possesses the attributes sought by scouts.

At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, he is a little more wiry than the former Angels closer. Otherwise, he’s a near-clone of his father. From the high leg kick to the follow-through, to the occasional 95-mph fastball.

View photos Angels reliever Troy Percival and catcher Bengie Molina celebrate after the final out of the team's 2002 World Series win over the San Francisco Giants. (Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times) More

The 22-year-old should add more velocity to an arsenal that features a low-80s slider and changeup as he grows into his frame. He already has done so simply by going to his leg kick more often, something Dodgers coaches encouraged him to do at the start of instructional league in Arizona.

Yet Percival’s potential did nothing to change the approach of the Angels, who have not signed any undrafted free agents since the conclusion of the abbreviated draft despite the $20,000 cap on bonuses for those players.

“It was a little disappointing,” Percival said, “because I felt like it could have been a really good fit.”

The Angels have a clear need for projectable big-league arms in a farm system that entered the season ranked 17th by Baseball America. They have not shied away from promoting their pitching prospects to the majors after they succeed in the minor leagues.

Griffin Canning, for instance, made his MLB debut in 2019, less than two years after the Angels drafted him out of UCLA. Left-hander Jose Suarez jumped from Class-A Inland Empire to double-A Mobile to triple-A Salt Lake within the first two months of the 2018 season as a 20-year-old. When the Angels dealt with another rash of rotation injuries a year later, Suarez was pitching against the Seattle Mariners.

The younger Percival had a 3.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 14 starts as a freshman at UC Riverside in 2018. But an elbow injury for which he eventually received a platelet-rich plasma injection limited him to four starts as a sophomore. He was poised for a breakout this season as a redshirt sophomore before the coronavirus pandemic caused sports to grind to a halt in March.

Percival, who was the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 31st-round pick out of Riverside Poly High in 2017, expected to be selected by a team during this June’s amateur player draft, but his lack of playing time caused teams to shy away. When he wasn't signed, he decided he’d return to school.

But the administration at UC Riverside cautioned in early September that there was no guarantee the baseball program, for which the elder Percival has been head coach since July 2014, would field a team in the spring. The university has been weighing cutting sports to mitigate the effects of a budget shortfall caused by the pandemic.

Rather than risk the possibility of going more than a year without pitching in competitive situations, Percival elected to turn pro. His dad emailed scouts on his contact list, and their agent set up meetings.

Although the Angels didn’t call the first few days he was on the market, Percival hoped they would swoop in with an offer.

