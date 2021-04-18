Angels' game Saturday night postponed because of Twins' COVID-related issues

The Angels celebrate their 10-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Angel Stadium. Saturday night's game was postponed. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Saturday night's game between the Angels and the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium was postponed because of COVID-19-related issues in the Twins organization, Major League Baseball announced about an hour before the scheduled first pitch.

MLB said in a statement that it postponed the game “to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins organization.”

According to the Athletic, at least one Twins player tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

There has been no announcement on the status of Sunday’s game between the teams.

Here’s the scene in Anaheim. Twins players have just been sitting out on the field for the last half-hour. They never began BP pic.twitter.com/LYhM4ZKt7A — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) April 17, 2021

The first signs of trouble came after Friday night's series opener between the teams in Anaheim, when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced that an unspecified member of the team’s traveling party had tested positive for COVID-19 and that several other members of the traveling group would remain isolated at the hotel for the next few days.

Then, during his pregame videoconference Saturday afternoon, Baldelli said the Twins had more virus-related issues that affected their lineup.

“We do have some further COVID-related issues again today, different than yesterday, things that we’re just going to have to continue to work through,” the Twins' manager said. “The details of what’s going on and who it is and who is potentially in contact tracing and things like that, we’re still working through all of that. We’re not prepared to discuss it all until we’ve had all the conversations we need to.”

During their normal batting practice time, many Twins players and staff members instead sat around on the field or leaned up against the dugout railing, checking cellphones and talking among themselves as a pregame music track blared from the speakers.

The postponement was announced at 4:46 p.m., right as the evening’s first fans began trickling into the stands.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.