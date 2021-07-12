Angels fire play-by-play broadcaster Daron Sutton after 89 games

Play-by-play broadcaster Daron Sutton has been fired by the Los Angeles Angels after less than 90 games.

Sutton told reporters on Sunday that the Angels had let him go, and that he was not expecting it. Of his time with the Angels and their broadcast network, Bally Sports West, Sutton told The Athletic that it "was definitely more of a trial or test than I understood when we started."

Sutton was hired by the Angels during the offseason along with Matt Vasgersian, who also broadcasts for ESPN and MLB Network. Vasgersian serves as the main play-by-play broadcaster, and Sutton was hired to fill in for Vasgersian whenever he's calling games on other networks.

Vasgersian and Sutton were both hired to replace Victor Rojas, who was the TV voice of the Angels for 11 years. He departed in January, and two days later was announced as the new president and general manager of the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Sutton, 51, is the son of Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton. He called radio games for the Angels in his early career before moving on to the Milwaukee Brewers and later the Arizona Diamondbacks. He released a statement about his departure on Sunday.

"I enjoyed every second of this opportunity and will cherish the memories always," Sutton said in a statement to reporters on Sunday, via The Athletic. "I am proud of every moment of television the Bally Sports team produced, that I was a part of, without incident, and to the joy and satisfaction of so many."

Sutton's replacement has yet to be announced. With MLB currently on break through Thursday due to the All-Star Game, the Angels and Bally Sports West have a few days to figure it out.

