Angels take on the Diamondbacks after O'Hoppe's 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (25-40, fourth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-35, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (1-0, 6.54 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (3-4, 6.41 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -175, Angels +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Logan O'Hoppe's four-hit game on Sunday.

Arizona is 31-35 overall and 15-16 at home. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 14-17 in road games and 25-40 overall. The Angels have gone 11-33 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 14 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 9-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

O'Hoppe has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 RBI for the Angels. Kevin Pillar is 11-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .273 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Angels: 4-6, .191 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.