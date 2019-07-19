Matt Harvey's career reaches another crossroads after being DFAed by Angels

Matt Harvey is facing another career crossroads after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Angels signed Harvey, who turned 30 in March, hoping he would help fill out a starting rotation that has seemingly always lacked depth. Despite some flashes of his former brilliance, the signing never fully panned out.

The end finally came this week, when Harvey was roughed up for six runs in six innings in a 6-2 loss to the Houston Astros. It’s the sixth time Harvey has allowed at least five earned runs in a start this season.

Harvey’s 7.09 ERA is the third-highest in the majors among pitchers who have made 12 or more starts.

What's next for Matt Harvey after being designated for assignment by the Angels? (AP)

Matt Harvey’s career tailspin

Harvey’s once promising career has gone into a tailspin over the last four seasons. He was among the game’s most dominant pitchers immediately following his debut in 2012. In 65 starts between 2012-15, he posted a 2.53 ERA. He was a big part of the New York Mets’ pennant-winning team in 2015.

Unfortunately, Harvey was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery in October 2013. Though he bounced back impressively during the 2015 campaign, he was never quite the same after pitching beyond agent Scott Boras’ preferred innings limit to help New York get deep into the postseason. In the four seasons since, he’s posted a 5.65 ERA.

The end of Harvey’s Mets career made plenty of headlines. There were reports of partying, followed by a bullpen demotion, followed by a refused minor-league assignment.

On May 8, 2018, Harvey was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. That sparked a slight resurgence that surely fueled the Angels optimism. In 24 starts for Cincinnati, Harvey posted a 4.50 ERA. More importantly, he looked healthy.

Unfortunately, good health hasn’t netted consistently improved results.

What’s next for Matt Harvey?

The Angels have seven days to decide whether to place Harvey on waivers, trade him, release him or outright him off the 40-man roster and assign him to the minor leagues.

It’s almost certain the move will spell the end of Harvey’s career with the Angels, and it could signal the end of a once promising MLB career.

There are only so many opportunities to go around, even for a guy whose career started so promisingly. Chances are someone will take a flier, but the next chance Harvey gets might be his last to prove he still belongs in the majors.

