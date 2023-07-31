Angels continue to build around Shohei Ohtani, reportedly trade with Rockies for Randal Grichuk, C.J. Cron

The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a deal to acquire Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuck and first baseman C.J. Cron, according to multiple reports.

The Rockies will receive pitching prospects Jake Madden and Mason Albright in return.

The deal furthers the Angels' commitment to building around and attempting to retain Shohei Ohtani after the team declined to deal the two-way superstar before the upcoming trade deadline. The Angels reportedly decided last week to retain Ohtani ahead of the deadline at the risk of seeing him walk without compensation s a free agent in the offseason. They've since made multiple moves in an effort to improve their roster for a postseason run in hopes of enticing him to stay.

Shortly after news of their decision to keep Ohtani broke, the Angels traded for Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito. Now they added a pair of productive bats in Grichuk and Cron.