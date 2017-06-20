Angels closer Bud Norris goes on DL with knee inflammation

FILE - In this Thursday, April 20, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles Angels reliever Bud Norris pitches against the Houston Astros in a baseball game in Houston. Angels closer Bud Norris has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of right knee inflammation, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (AP Photo/George Bridges, File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Angels closer Bud Norris has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of right knee inflammation.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Norris has been dealing with the injury on and off for about a month. The knee forced Norris from a game at Miami after three pitches on May 26.

''He responded. He was fine. It just seems like it acted up again, so we want to take a half-step backward, let it calm down,'' Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before Tuesday's series opener at the New York Yankees.

Scioscia said an MRI showed normal wear and tear but no damage The move was retroactive to Monday, and Scioscia anticipates Norris will be activated on June 29, the first day he is eligible.

Right-hander Mike Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill the roster spot.

AL MVP Mike Trout, sidelined since May 28 with a torn ligament in his left thumb, was to start swinging Tuesday at a facility near his home in New Jersey, according to Scioscia. The outfielder will return to California on Thursday, progress during the weekend to hitting off a tee and soft toss, then be evaluated Monday after the team gets home.

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker, on the disabled list because of a strained extensor muscle in his right forearm, threw on flat ground from about 90 feet. Scioscia said it was too soon to set a timetable for his return.

Righty Huston Street, sidelined since spring training by a strained latissimus dorsi muscle is his back, allowed one hit over 1 1/3 innings for Salt Lake in a rehab outing on Monday.

''Could be activated this week,'' Scioscia said.

Left-hander Tyler Skaggs, who hasn't pitched for the Angels since April 28 because of a strained right oblique muscle, possibly could rejoin the rotation during the series at Texas from July 7-9, just before the All-Star break.