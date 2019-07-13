Angels cap Tyler Skaggs tribute by throwing combined no-hitter against Mariners

Two Angels pitchers combine to throw no-hitter against Mariners after stirring tribute to Tyler Skaggs. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

On a night that the Los Angeles Angels honored fallen teammate Tyler Skaggs, they also made history.

Pitchers Taylor Cole and Félix Peña combined to throw the 13th no-hitter in Major League Baseball history in the Angels 13-0 victory against the Seattle Mariners.

With every player wearing Skaggs’ No. 45 on their back, the Angels could seemingly do no wrong. The story initially was their breakout first inning, which featured an emotional home run from Mike Trout.

Then it became the Angels’ pitching as the hitless innings rolled along.

Cole served as the opener for Friday’s game. He started by retiring all six batters he faced. Peña took over in the third inning and did the heavy lifting, throwing five hitless innings. His fifth inning walk of Omar Narváez was all that separated the outing from being perfect.

The no-hitter was the 11th by the Angels, and the franchise’s second combined effort. On April 11, 1990, Mark Langston and Bobby Witt teamed up to complete the feat, which also came against the Mariners.

Overall, it’s no-hitter No. 301 in MLB history, which includes the postseason.

