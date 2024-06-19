Angels and Brewers meet in series rubber match

Milwaukee Brewers (43-30, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-44, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-4, 4.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (6-6, 2.58 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -165, Angels +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Los Angeles is 29-44 overall and 12-24 in home games. The Angels are seventh in the AL with 81 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee has gone 21-18 in road games and 43-30 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Neto has 16 doubles and 10 home runs for the Angels. Logan O'Hoppe is 16-for-36 with six doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 48 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 6-for-31 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .268 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Soriano: day-to-day (abdominal), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.