Angels aim to end 4-game skid, play the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (14-7, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-13, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Albert Suarez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.53 WHIP, four strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (3-0, 1.19 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -120, Orioles +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to stop a four-game losing streak when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Los Angeles has a 9-13 record overall and a 2-4 record in home games. The Angels have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .368.

Baltimore has a 14-7 record overall and a 6-3 record in road games. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .318.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has three doubles and six home runs for the Angels. Anthony Rendon is 14-for-38 with a double over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has two doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .279 for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 16-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .242 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Orioles: 7-3, .295 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.