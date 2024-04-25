Angelo State University rodeo team member qualifies for college national finals

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — In a thrilling culmination to their inaugural season on the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) circuit, Trey Hughes, a team roper from Christoval representing the Angelo State University Rodeo Team, has secured a spot at the 2024 College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper, Wyoming.

Hughes’ impressive performance throughout the 2024 season culminated in a third-place finish in the Team Roping Header standings for the NIRA Southwest Region, earning him the opportunity to compete at the national level.

As preparations for the upcoming NIRA season, the ASU Rodeo Complex at the San Angelo Fairgrounds is undergoing renovations and improvements. Generous support from various sources, including public, private, foundation, corporate entities, has committed an endowment to sustain ASU rodeo team operations and fund complex renovations.

Coach Casey Sisk expressed his excitement, stating,” I’m super excited for what Trey accomplished this year. Not only that, but what a cool deal for our team to have someone make the CNFR in our first year having a rodeo program at Angelo State.”

Looking ahead to the next season, Sisk added, ” We are really excited for our second season next fall, and even more great things are in store for this rodeo team here at ASU.”

