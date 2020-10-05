Angelo State at Stephen F. Austin game postponed

(Stats Perform) - Stephen F. Austin's home football game against Angelo State on Saturday has been rescheduled to Oct. 17 out of caution over positive COVID-19 cases surrounding the visiting Rams, a source said Monday.

SFA (1-3), which beat West Texas A&M in its home opener this past Saturday in Nacogdoches, Texas, was the first to announce the rescheduling of the game, and Angelo State followed with an update on social media. Angelo State has only played once, beating West Texas A&M on Sept. 26.

The Oct. 17 date was open for both programs.

"As they go through their testing protocols this week, we'll certainly learn more, know more and will be able to figure out what (Oct. 17) looks like moving forward," SFA athletic director Ryan Ivey said. "At the end of the day, we're not going to do anything that is going to jeopardize the health of either team or either campus, especially ours as those individuals are coming through, especially our community as well."

As of Monday morning, Angelo State reported 55 active COVID-19 cases at the university, 53 involving students and two from faculty and staff. Its Division II football team is a member of the Lone Star Conference.

Stephen F. Austin is one of four Southland Conference programs and six overall in Division I FCS that plans to play a fall schedule exclusively and not in the spring, when all 13 FCS conferences hope to conduct their league season. The Lumberjacks, under second-year coach Colby Carthel, opened their 10-game schedule with losses to FBS opponents.