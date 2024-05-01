Angelo Leo to have televised world-title fight at Tingley Coliseum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angelo Leo is ready for a homecoming and an opportunity to become a two-time world champion. The former WBO super bantamweight champion will fight the current IBF featherweight champion, Luis Alberto Lopez, in Albuquerque at Tingley Coliseum in August.

Leo (24-1, 11 KO) is riding a four-fight win streak and is set to enter the ring for the third time this year. The upcoming bout marks his first fight in the Land of Enchantment in nine years. Alberto Lopez (30-2, 17 KO) is currently on an eight-fight win streak.

The fight card will be a Top Rank production with local promoter Legacy also involved. With the local ties, other New Mexican boxers are expected to be on the card.

The main card will be broadcast on ESPN while the preliminaries will be on ESPN+. The card does not have a set date, but will either take place on August 10 or 17.

