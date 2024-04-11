Angelo Leo dominates in 4th straight victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque professional boxer, Angelo Leo earned his fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday night in Florida, beating Eduardo Baez by unanimous decision. Baez came out in the first round looking good, but Leo would dominate the rest of this bout, showcasing his boxing IQ and his damaging power.

UNM FB: Luke Wysong working hard this spring

The judges score this bout in favor of Leo: 97-93, 98-92, and 98-92. Leo’s professional record now improves to 24-1, as he defends his WBA Continental North America Featherweight Title. A World Title shot could be in the near future for Leo.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.