Angelo Blackson named AFC special teams player of week
Special teams players of the week are usually little guys, who either kick or catch kicks and run fast.
But Texans defensive end Angelo Blackson made a big impact last week.
Blackson was named AFC special teams player of the week, for blocking a field goal in the Texans’ important win over the Titans.
The former Titans draft pick also had a couple of tackles on defense, contributing to an impressive all-around game as the Texans took the lead in the AFC South title race.
Scroll to continue with content