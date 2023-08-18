Angelina Jolie just debuted shadow-rooted 'Gemini hair'

For the majority of her blockbuster career in the Hollywood spotlight, Angelina Jolie has had dark hair. Well, that's if we're discounting 1999's Girl, Interrupted where she went platinum blonde... What. A. Throwback.

But essentially, what I'm trying to say here is that she has rarely deviated from her classic look. AJ is a brunette babe to the core.

However, this week, the star stepped out with a brand new – or should we say, naturally acquired (bare with me here) – two-toned hair colour just short of a few months after debuting a sandy balayage.

For context, first, let's take a look at the blonde look Angelina was seen to be sporting at the beginning of summer:

And now, circa two months later, the actor is embracing the inevitable regrowth with dark shadow roots – hence, naturally acquired. Take a look at the below pap snaps taken just a few days ago:

While Angelina's new look isn't as wild as the likes of Kim Kardashian's mushroom bob or Keke Palmer's uber short pixie cut, the contrast between her mocha roots and honey end lengths is certainly one to note. The mix of tones is giving, as Miley Cyrus would say sing, the best of both worlds.

I guess you could say that Angelina is also giving me a run for my money with a classic take on the current 'Gemini hair' trend. I mean, why decide between blonde and brunette when you can have both, hey?

