Angelina County Benefit Rodeo celebrates its 76th year

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The 76th annual Angelina County Benefit Rodeo took place in Lufkin with an exciting atmosphere Friday night.

Hundreds, if not thousands of people were enjoying the last two days of what the annual rodeo has to offer.

“This one is all about that hometown feel. The pride that goes in it,” Rodeo Chairmen Jacob Moorhead, said.

Once things got going after the opening ceremony, the action put people on the edge of their seats as the event wasted no time getting to Bronc Riding.

“You have to come in here and you have to bring it,” Cara Reeves Russell, said. “You have to be tough. You have to be brave.”

Some of the riders showed the audience why they are good at what they do. Some people said it’s the main reason they go to the rodeo.

“My favorite part is when a cowboy gets bucked or something whether he makes his eight seconds or he don’t and he gets down and gives God the praise,” Russell said.

While Friday night had all the sights and sounds a person can expect, Saturday night might be even better as organizers said they want to end its 76th year with a bang.

