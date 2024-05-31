Angeliño ‘super happy’ after Roma make his signing permanent, discusses win over Milan in Australia friendly

Roma fullback Angeliño was on the team’s score sheet for the first time today as the Giallorossi beat Milan 5-2 in a friendly in Perth, Australia.

Angeliño goal helped Roma increase their lead and was followed by goals from Dybala and Azmoun.

His assist also led to Tammy Abraham’s goal to make it 2-1.

After the match, Angeliño spoke to Roma TV.

The Spaniard shared a summary of the season and discussed the club’s decision to make his temporary transfer permanent.

”Strange season with ups and downs,” he said.

“We remained until and finished the season well. We closed the season with this beautiful tour in Australia.”

”The fans? I’m really surprised by this passion, but that’s what happens when two great teams like Roma and Milan meet.”

”Roma? I am super happy to be stay here,” he added.

“From day one I fell in love with this team and these fans. Now all that remains is to work for next season.”