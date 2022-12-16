Angela Kinsey from ‘The Office’ attended the Broncos game Sunday

The Office, a show from 2005-2013 on NBC then and now, has become a cultural phenomenon. So when Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin on the show, made an appearance during the Broncos/Chiefs matchup Sunday, it’s a strong chance it will be news.

“Yesterday was an absolute blast!” Kinsey wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @broncos for a day that my family will always cherish!”

The Broncos would lose the matchup against the Chiefs, 34-28, despite Kinsey’s cameo appearance. But in all seriousness, it’s a great thing that the Broncos still have strong support. The season hasn’t gone as planned, and it wouldn’t be ideal for fans to have written the team off. A 3-10 record isn’t anything to write home about.

So whether it’s a celebrity or everyday fan, support for the Broncos moving forward will help the team’s morale for the rest of the season and beyond. The Broncos will face off against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at home. If Kinsey doesn’t show up, perhaps another celebrity may bring luck to the Broncos down the home stretch.

