Angel Reese’s WNBA rematch against Caitlin Clark is most expensive game on record

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are set for a rematch on Sunday against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in a game that will pit the two favorites to win Rookie of the Year against each other once again.

Rivals at the college level, the duo played high-profile matchups in the NCAA tournament against each other in each of the last two seasons, including the 2023 national championship game. It shouldn’t be a surprise that their WNBA matchups have drawn quite a bit of attention, as well.

According to Front Office Sports, Sunday’s matchup in Chicago will carry a price tag of $271 a ticket on average, making it the most expensive WNBA game on record.

Tickets for Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's rematch on Sunday are averaging $271—the most expensive WNBA game on record. The clash could chase down viewership records on ESPN, too. Here's what you need to know ⬇️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 21, 2024

As Front Office Sports notes, the game also has a good chance of setting WNBA viewership records on ESPN.

The growth of the sport of women’s basketball is undeniable, both at the college and pro level and with many more matchups between these two coming in the future, we may see that ticket price record broken again.

