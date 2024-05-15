Angel Reese to make WNBA debut with Chicago Sky on Wednesday night

Former LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese is set to make her first appearance as a professional basketball player on Wednesday.

Reese will make her WNBA rookie debut as the Chicago Sky opens the season against the Dallas Wings on the road at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Reese won a national title with LSU while playing in Dallas.

Unfortunately for LSU fans hoping to catch her debut, the game will not be televised and will only be available with a WNBA League Pass subscription. However, Chicago will face Dallas again on Saturday, and that game will air nationally on NBA TV.

Angel Reese will begin her WNBA career on Wednesday 🤩 📄 https://t.co/u4r8em0p58 pic.twitter.com/Q7wku04tZW — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) May 14, 2024

A two-time First Team All-American at LSU after transferring in from Maryland, Reese was the seventh overall pick in the WNBA draft earlier this spring. With the Sky, she’s now paired up with a former college rival in former South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso.

