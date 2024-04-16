Angel Reese on why she left LSU, declared for WNBA draft

Despite having one year of eligibility remaining, LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese elected to declare for the WNBA draft.

The Chicago Sky selected Reese with the No. 7 overall pick on Monday night. Following the draft, Reese shed light on her choice to turn pro.

“I didn’t know what I was gonna do. Obviously, coming back would have been amazing for me. I wanted more for myself. I wanted to start over,” Reese said.

Reese was honored at LSU’s senior day but waited until the season concluded in the Elite Eight against Iowa to make her draft declaration official.

For Reese, it was about getting to face the best in the world night after night.

“I feel like I had been at a high since the national championship. I wanna hit rock bottom. I wanna be a rookie again,” Reese said.

Reese was dominant at LSU, averaging 20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds per game in her time as a Tiger. She led the SEC in total points the last two years and ranks 16th all-time on the NCAA’s career rebounds list.

The competition will get tougher, but Reese is ready to embrace it.

“This league is really competitive and I’m a competitive player,” Reese said.

