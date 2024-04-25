Angel Reese Wears This Fashion Accessory In A Tribute To Two Of Her Idols

Angel Reese wears one-legged tights during her basketball games.

There's a surprising reason behind the fashion choice.

She makes her WNBA debut on May 4.

Angel Reese fans, listen up! The basketball star will make her WNBA debut on May 4, during the Chicago Sky's first preseason game. But when the "Bayou Barbie" steps onto the court, you may see a familiar accessory.

Angel, a forward and former star player for the Louisiana State University Tigers, is known for rocking one-legged tights—typically purple or white ones, to match her team's colors. But there's a surprising reason behind the athlete's signature look.

During her freshman season with the University of Maryland Terrapins, Angel needed a surgery on her shin, she said in a 2023 press conference per nola.com . The rod inserted into her leg left Angel with a scar, hence why she wears the leggings.

But there's another reason why she rocks the merch.

Andy Lyons - Getty Images

"I cover the scar for one, then [for] two players that I really admire—Te’a Cooper and A’ja Wilson—they also wear it, too,” Angel said, according to the publication. "So it’s swag. But I’ve used it to cover my scar."

Looking forward to Angel's first pro game!

