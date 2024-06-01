Angel Reese to wear Barbie-inspired shoes for 1st WNBA matchup against Caitlin Clark

All eyes will be on the WNBA on Saturday as former college rivals Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark make their first professional appearance against each other when the Chicago Sky take on the Indiana Fever.

Reese, a former superstar at LSU who embraced the nickname “Bayou Barbie,” and is now known as “Chi Barbie,” will be wearing some on-brand sneakers for the occasion. She’ll don custom-made, Barbie-themed shoes made by Reebok. The sneakers are pink and feature the licensed Barbie logo.

Six games into her WNBA career, Reese is averaging 11 points and 8.2 rebounds. The Sky are 3-3 and face a 1-8 Indiana team that is led by Clark, who averages 17.6 points.

Angel Reese ‘Barbie’ Edition for Saturdays game against Fever. @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/4WusccxUxa — Marvin Baroota (@MarvinBaroota) May 31, 2024

Reese and Clark played two high-profile matchups against each other in college, first in last year’s national title (won by LSU) and later in this past Elite Eight, which Iowa won en route to a second-straight national title loss.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire