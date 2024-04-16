Angel Reese is taking her talents to Chicago Sky following the 2024 WNBA Draft

On Monday (April 15) night, former LSU Tigers standout Angel Reese was picked up by Chicago Sky as the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Reese’s decision to join the team arrived after a college career split between Maryland and LSU, where she tallied impressive stats, including an average of 18.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Notably, her record-breaking season led the Tigers to win the 2023 NCAA Championship.

“We’re not just basketball players. We’re super impactful to the community, the people around us, the little kids that look up to us, and being able to also be nationwide, everybody knows us everywhere we go,” Reese told AP News. “Our lives aren’t normal. We might get a little bit of normalcy going into the league now, but I’m just excited to be a trailblazer. I’m excited to be a part of history, and just continue to see the future, and I know it’s bright.”

The 2024 WNBA season is expected to begin on May 14. Chicago Sky will play against the Dallas Wings on the following day (May 15). In the meantime, check out fans’ reactions to Reese being selected below.

Reese declared herself eligible for the WNBA Draft earlier this month. Her decision was met with overwhelming support from fellow players and celebrities like Te’a Cooper, Alia Armstrong, Odell Beckham Jr., and Flau’jae Johnson.

Last year, Reese spoke to REVOLT about her ambitions once drafted into the WNBA. “My biggest goal would be to make the team and become Rookie Of The Year. I would like to win a championship, as I like to be a part of a winning team, and continue to learn from the veterans,” she explained. “Hopefully, I’m able to be drafted to a team where I can still pursue modeling — like Atlanta, New York, Dallas or Los Angeles, so I can work in both worlds.”

