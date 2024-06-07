Angel Reese Has Sweet Reunion with LSU Coach Kim Mulkey During Sky-Mystics WNBA Game

Mulkey coached Reese during her final two seasons at LSU

Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos via Getty From Left: Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey in March 2024

Angel Reese is currently riding high during her rookie WNBA season with the Chicago Sky, but a welcomed reunion with her former LSU coach gave her the opportunity to visit the past in a heartfelt moment.

During a game between the Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky on Thursday, June 6, Reese, 22, had a sweet homecoming with her Kim Mulkey, as the two were all smiles and traded hugs courtside.

The WNBA shared the moment in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, “What a homecoming for Angel Reese where she was embraced by her former coach Kim Mulkey and tons of love including her family after playing against the Mystics.”



The post also noted Reese’s stats for the game, writing, “16PTS, 11REB, 3AST, 5STL.”

Reese has previously acknowledged that she and Mulkey, 62, have similar fiery personalities, which is one of the reasons they have such a close relationship. In December 2023, after Mulkey was ejected from a game with Reese having to physically hold her back, Reese told reporters, "Me and coach Mulkey have similar personalities, and we really like to win no matter the score."

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Angel Reese

“And of course she’s going to fight for us, and we all fight for her, so that moment was fun, and we knew she had our back and we had her back," she added.

Mulkey is now the highest-paid women’s college basketball coach in the country following a massive multi-million deal last September. She signed a 10-year contract worth $32 million in what will become the richest total contract in women’s college basketball history, according to multiple reports.

Mulkey has led teams to four national championships — she won three at Baylor and nabbed her fourth at LSU in April 2023, when her team beat Iowa in the title game.

