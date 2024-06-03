Angel Reese speaks on Caitlin Clark foul, elevating WNBA’s popularity

CHICAGO — While Angel Reese didn’t speak following Saturday’s game, she’s speaking now.

During Saturday’s Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever game, Sky guard Chennedy Carter gave a shoulder shot to Fever’s Caitlin Clark that knocked her to the floor before an inbound pass during the third quarter.

On Sunday, the WNBA upgraded Carter’s foul to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play.

The league fined Sky rookie forward Angel Reese $1,000 for failing to make herself available to media after Saturday’s game. The Sky were also fined $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players comply with league media policies.

During Monday’s Sky media availability, both Carter and Reese spoke to reporters.

Carter said she has no regrets about Saturday’s game.

“I’m going to compete with anything,” she said. “I’m going to compete and play, 100% hard, no matter who it is. … I don’t know Caitlin. I don’t know her from anywhere. But at the end of the day, this is competitive and this is basketball.”

Reese defended her teammate.

“She’s taken accountability for what happened and we’ve move forward from that,” she said.

But Reese didn’t stop there.

“The reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person,” she said. “It’s because of me, too. I want y’all to realize that.”

