Angel Reese signs NIL deal with Goldman Sachs for advocacy campaign

Angel Reese has certainly had quite an impact both on and off the court during her time at LSU.

The reigning SEC Player of the Year is also one of the highest-valued athletes in the nation when it comes to NIL, and she’s already inked a number of deals with high-profile brands.

She has also used her platform to give back, however, particularly in her hometown of Baltimore. Now, she’s partnering with Goldman Sachs as part of the advocacy campaign “One Million Black Women,” which amplifies the voices of Black women to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

In the ad, Reese appears alongside her mother.

“I owe so much to my mom,” Reese said, per On3’s Pete Nakos. “She instilled in me my confidence, work ethic and my commitment to my community. It’s clear that from her generation to today, Black women are still facing challenges. But I believe change is possible. I’m proud to be teaming up with Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women to make sure the voices of Black women in my community and across the country are heard.”

Reese, who also has deals with the likes of Raising Cane’s and Caktus AI, is ranked No. 8 in On3’s NIL100 and ranks second among women’s college basketball players behind Caitlin Clark.

