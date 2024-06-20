Angel Reese sets WNBA rookie record with seventh consecutive double-double

Angel Reese has set the WNBA rookie record for most consecutive double-doubles.

Reese recorded her seventh straight Thursday against the Dallas Wings. She already had 11 rebounds at the half, and with 5:03 left in the third quarter, Reese grabbed her own miss and put it back to reach double figures for points.

It broke the mark she shared with Tina Charles (2010) and Cindy Brown (1998).

7 STRAIGHT DOUBLE-DOUBLES FOR ANGEL REESE 🤩



THE ONLY ROOKIE TO EVER DO IT.



Reese came into the game averaging 12.1 points and 10.2 rebounds, the only rookie this season to be averaging a double-double. In the Sky's first 14 games, she's had just one that she has not reached double digits in either points or rebounds. She also leads the entire league in offensive rebounds.

The rookie helped power the Sky to an 83-72 win over the Wings with 16 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.

Reese was the No. 7 pick overall out of LSU, which she led to the NCAA title as a junior.

