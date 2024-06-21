Angel Reese sets WNBA rookie record for consecutive double-doubles

Angel Reese has been red-hot to start her WNBA career as she remains in the mix for Rookie of the Year honors, and she’s continuing to make her mark on the league record book.

On Thursday, Reese became the first rookie in WNBA history to record double-doubles in seven consecutive games. She scored 16 points on 7 of 13 shooting while adding a career-high 18 rebounds, three steals and two assists in an 83-72 win for the Chicago Sky over the Dallas Wings.

With that outing, she surpassed the marks set by Tina Charles and Cindy Brown in 2010 and 1998, respectively. The rookie record for total double-doubles is also held by Charles at 22, but Reese has a chance to break that record as well with eight double-doubles on the year and 26 games remaining.

SHE’S SPECIAL 🌟 Angel Reese had a record-breaking performance today for the Chicago Sky: 16 PTS (7-13 FG)

18 REB (career-high)

8 OFF REB

3 AST

2 STL

ONLY rookie to ever record 7 consecutive double-doubles

Reese is averaging a double-double on the season with 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Her field-goal percentage leaves a bit to be desired at 38.6%, but she has shot 50% or better in three of her last five games.

