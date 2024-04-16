Angel Reese Selected No. 7 In WNBA Draft By Chicago Sky: “Chi-Town Wassup?”

Angel Reese’s big night ended in her favor. The LSU women’s basketball star attended the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday night (April 15) and was selected as the No. 7 overall pick. Her new official home team is the Chicago Sky, who also picked South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3.

The power forward wasted no time getting acquainted with her new squad, as she shared a brief message from the team’s Instagram account. “Hey Chi-Town, it’s Angel Reese, the Bayou Barbie. I’m coming to Chi-Town. I’m super excited to compete and work hard. Let’s win!” she said as she tipped her Chicago Sky fitted and flashed a grin. She also posted a selfie with her new gear to her IG story with the caption, “Chi-Town Wassupp?????”

For the occasion, the Maryland native rocked an eye-catching backless silver dress with a plunging neckline and hood. She completed the look with a grill by Virginia-based company Essential Grillz.

Reese played two seasons at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, where she was awarded McDonald’s All-American honors in 2020 and ranked the No. 2 player in her class by ESPN. Her career skyrocketed after she transferred to LSU in 2022. According to Fox Sports, she averaged a double-double with 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. She led the Tigers to a national title, defeating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

Last week, VIBE caught up with the 21-year-old athlete during her Raising Cane’s event, where she spoke on the importance of representation and setting a good example for the younger generation.

“Being able to leave my impact, being able to come to places like Cane’s, giving young girls the look that they can do these things — I want them to have a face and understand they can have these same opportunities that I have. You never really see a young Black girl being able to do this,” she said. Check out the video below.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 15: Angel Reese celebrates with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected seventh overall pick by the Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City.

One of the most most sought after players in the NCAA has officially found her new home team as well, as Caitlin Clark was selected by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 overall pick.

“When you’re just sitting at a table waiting for your name to be called, that really allows the emotions to feed you,” the star athlete said about the pivotal night, per ESPN. “You’re with your family. Obviously, playing a basketball game, I’m not out there with my family. So sharing that moment with them and enjoying it, and people that have really had my back and believed in me more than anyone, is super special.”

The move creates an exciting new duo, as Clark will be paired with reigning Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, who Clark previously said is “one of the best post players in the entire world” and her game “lights your eyes up as a point guard.” The Los Angeles Sparks picked Cameron Brink at No. 2, the Chicago Sky picked Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3, and the Sparks took Rickea Jackson when they were back up at No. 4 to round out the lottery selections.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 15: Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City.

Clark has been one of the most visible players in the NCAA within recent years. At the top of March, she made history when she broke the men’s and women’s NCAA Division 1 scoring record. On March 3, ESPN reported Clark’s stellar performance against Ohio State Buckeyes put her ahead of LSU’s “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s 3,667 points—a record that has stood tall for 50 years.

