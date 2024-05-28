Angel Reese Says She Plays Pro-Basketball For The Love Of The Sport, Not The Salary

Angel Reese has addressed the hoopla surrounding her shocking WNBA rookie salary.

While recently sitting with ESPN, the newly drafted Chicago Sky player explained that she plays basketball professionally for the “genuine love” she has for the sport, rather than the monetary compensation. Reese’s starting salary is reported to be a total of $343,000 over four-years with the Sky, on top of endorsements that she has.

“I mean, obviously, people thought me leaving college — I would take a huge pay gap and pay drop,” she started. “I wasn’t getting paid in college, so that check that I do get here is a bonus. Being able to play for what, four to five months, and get $75,000 on top of the other endorsements that I’m doing, I think it’s a plus for me. I play the game I love — not for the money — I play because I genuinely love basketball.”

“Now that I’m a pro and being able to continue to work with these brands long term, I think that’s something people don’t really realize,” she added.

Speaking of her endorsements — which includes: Raising Canes, Beats by Dre, Reebok, PlayStation, McDonald’s, Coach, Wingstop, Outback Steakhouse, Amazon, ZOA Energy, Starry, Mielle Organics, and JanSport — Reese says her profile continues to grow.

“I love that the brands want to work with us and continue to want to work with us,” she expressed. “I want people to know the deals don’t stop in college. When you go to the pros, they continue, and I feel like they’ve even grown even more.”

The 22-year-old was the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Since the WNBA season began, Reese has contributed to the Chicago Sky gaining two wins against the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings, respectively. The Sky has also loss twice, with their next game taking place tonight (May 28) against the Seattle Storm.

