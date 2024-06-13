Angel Reese says LSU’s Kim Mulkey prepared her for WNBA

Though there have been some learning curves, Angel Reese has impressed since making the jump to the WNBA.

She ranks at or near the top of the rookie leaderboard in several stats, and she’s averaging nearly a double-double with 12.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game through 11 appearances.

Reese said that her time at LSU with coach Kim Mulkey prepared her to make that leap to the professional level.

“I think my transition has been great,” Reese said. “It hasn’t been a super big, huge surprise because Kim Mulkey kind of prepared me for this moment. At LSU, our practice was like four hours. We were ready, we were working. I thought training was going to be harder. I think I was really prepared. I didn’t have any WNBA surprises yet.”

Angel Reese credits practicing 4 hours a day at LSU for helping her transition into the WNBA: "I thought training camp was going to be harder" 😅 pic.twitter.com/P8zaHcN1RG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 12, 2024

Reese and the Chicago Sky sit at 4-7 on the season and will return to the court on Friday night as they travel to face the Washington Mystics.

