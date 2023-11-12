Angel Reese says 'Jayden Daniels is the Heisman' after LSU QB's 51-yard touchdown vs. Florida

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels may or may not win the Heisman Trophy in the 2023 college football season. But on Saturday vs. Florida, he did something that only one other player in SEC history has (and he was a Heisman winner).

Daniels became just the second player in the history of the conference to rush for 200 yards and pass for 200 yards in the same game. The last person to do so was Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel in the 2013 Cotton Bowl game vs. Oklahoma. He completed 22 of 34 passes (64.7%) for 287 yards and two touchdowns to one interception vs. the Sooners, adding 17 rushes for 229 yards (13.5 yards per attempt) and two more scores to cap off his Heisman campaign.

Daniels replicated that feat following a 51-yard touchdown run vs. Florida — in the third quarter. At the time of his run, he had 226 passing yards for and 220 rushing yards.

Following that run by Daniels, another LSU sports star — women's basketball standout Angel Reese — showed her support of the Tigers quarterback's Heisman candidacy:

JAYDEN DANIELS IS THE HEISMAN. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 12, 2023

Jayden Daniels highlights

Daniels' 51-yard touchdown vs. the Gators was impressive, but not the only big play he had. He also had an 85-yard touchdown vs. Florida earlier in the game in which he simply was faster than any opposing defender:

There is no better player in the country than Jayden Daniels.



85 yards TO THE HOUSE. The moment. pic.twitter.com/e0ug9gYr1E — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2023

Bookending Daniels' 51-yard touchdown run was his first passing touchdown of the game: a 6-yard completion to Noah Cain.

Following that touchdown pass, Daniels allowed himself to make his own Heisman statement (other than with his play):

Jayden Daniels hits the Heisman pose 👀 pic.twitter.com/XMBYR88p2U — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 12, 2023

