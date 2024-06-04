Angel Reese Says Caitlin Clark Ain’t The Only One Who Popularized The WNBA

Angel Reese knows her worth, and she ain’t shying away from discussing her impact on the WNBA. The former LSU Tiger was asked about what happened during the now-infamous game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever.

The Chi-Town Barbie took it back to her college days and explained that the fallout from Chennedy Carter’s foul on Caitlin Clark actually goes back to the 2023 NCAA Championship game, where LSU blew out Iowa 102-83.

After the whooping, Reese taunted Clark with her own celebration and was then ridiculed by white media. “I’ve been dealing with this for two years now,” Angel told Chicago’s WGN9 News. “Yeah, negative things have probably been said about me. But, honestly, I’ll take that because look where women’s basketball is.”

As she continued, Reese detailed that regardless of the hate she has received, she has also helped popularize the W—not just Caitlin Clark. Angel later explained that the league’s popularity is bigger than just her and that other women have also pushed the WNBA into a national phenomenon.

“People are pulling up to games, we got celebrities coming to games, sold-out arenas,” she added. “Just because of one single game and just looking at that, like, I’ll take that role. I’ll take the ‘bad guy’ role and I’ll continue to take that on and be that for my teammates… And if I wanna be that and I know I’ll go down in history. I’ll look back in years and be like, ‘Yeah, the reason why we watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person, it’s because of me, too.’ And I want y’all to realize that.”

“A lot of us have done so much for this game… there are so many great players in this league that have deserved this for a really really long time and luckily, it’s coming now.”

Additionally, Chennedy Carter was asked about her actions in that Saturday (June 1) game against Clark and the Fever. She explained that she had had time to cool off and would gladly discuss anything reporters wanted about Caitlin. And to those who know Carter’s style of basketball play, she doesn’t regret her “heat of the moment play.”

“I think at the end of the day, I’m a competitor,” the shooting guard told reporters. “I’m gonna compete no matter who you are and no matter who’s in front of me.”

While things seem to be wrapped up on this situation for the moment, the drama may intensify in the coming weeks. Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will have their rematch against Clark and the Indiana Fever as the two teams face off again on Sunday (June 16).

