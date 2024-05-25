Angel Reese says $75,000 WNBA salary is a bonus

Angel Reese is focused on the game and building her brand, while so many others are concerned about salary. The former LSU Tigers forward was picked seventh overall during the WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky in April.

As a rookie, her pay is capped at $75,000 — a fact she acknowledged a year prior when speaking with Sports Illustrated. “Everybody knows the WNBA doesn’t make that much money, so I just want to be able to grow my brand as much as I can in college before I go to the WNBA,” she told the publication.

During her collegiate career, she benefited from the NCAA’s approval of NIL deals, allowing student-athletes to profit from their likeness and deals. She reportedly netted a seven-figure income thanks to 17 endorsement deals.

With the growing interest in women’s basketball, it came as no surprise that some people thought the Baltimore native was selling herself short by ending her college playing days after four years instead of opting to play an additional season. In a new interview with ESPN, the rising star said her reality is the opposite of what people projected.

"Obviously, people thought [that] me leaving college, I would take a huge pay gap, pay drop. I wasn’t getting paid in college, so that check that I do get here is a bonus. I mean, being able to play for what four to five months and get $75,000 on top of the other endorsements that I’m doing, I think it’s a plus for me,” said the in-demand athlete.

“I mean, I play the game I love, not for the money; I play the game because I love basketball and genuinely love basketball. Now that I’m a pro and being able to continue to work with these brands long-term, I think [it’s] something people don’t really realize, like so many different people are signed with so many different brands,” she added.

Reese signed a multi-year deal with Reebok in 2023, has shot a campaign for Beats by Dre, and recently became a co-owner of the Washington-based soccer team, the DC Power Football Club. “I’ve always wanted to impact sports, not just women’s basketball,” said the 22-year-old when her boss move was announced earlier this month.

As it pertains to those who are pocket-watching, she said, “I want people to know the deals don’t just stop in college; when you go to the pros, they continue, and I really feel like they’ve grown even more.” The entrepreneur made her WNBA regular-season debut on May 15.

