Angel Reese said she learned leadership lessons from first Auburn loss

When the LSU women’s basketball team first faced Auburn last month, it took a shocking loss on the road.

But in the PMAC on Thursday night, it was a different story. The Tigers held on to win 71-66 despite a lot of star players getting into foul trouble. The team ultimately relied heavily on Angel Reese, who had 25 points and 20 rebounds.

After the win, Reese said she thought she did a better job keeping the team together late in the game this time around.

“I think I dominated both games,” Reese said, per On3. “I think tonight, just like I said, I had to help my teammates more defensively in stepping up and being there for them once they set the pick-and-roll. Just stepping up and helping with that guard and that screen until they got back on the screen.

“I think I did a great job just trying to keep the team together as well and lead. I don’t think last time I did a great job leading the team in the right way.”

That leadership also made an impression on coach Kim Mulkey, who praised her superstar’s poise after the win.

“Angel’s leadership can best be, maybe described is the word, but how hard you play in practice,” Mulkey said. “How hard do you play in practice as this last month kind of comes to a close for her career at LSU? Just play hard. And if she does that then the rest of them will play hard and they’ll play with a lot of confidence when she’s playing hard.”

The Tigers have three remaining regular season games, with the next contest coming on the road against Tennessee on Sunday morning.

