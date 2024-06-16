Angel Reese to rock ‘Joker'-themed shoes in rematch vs. Caitlin Clark, Fever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese will aim to help her team end a three-game losing streak on Sunday against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, and she will be rocking some incredible shoes for the game.

Reese, who is averaging 12.2 points and 10 rebounds per game in her rookie season, will channel her inner “Joker,” wearing shoes that pay homage to the iconic comic book villain as she takes the floor in Indianapolis.

The purple and red shoes were designed by Marvin Baroota of SoLegitCustoms, who has previously designed “Barbie”-themed shoes for Reese to wear on the court.

Reese and the Sky have lost five of their last six games, including a heartbreaking 71-70 contest against the Fever earlier this month. Reese did have eight points and 13 rebounds in that game, but has stepped things up considerably in recent weeks, with five consecutive double-doubles on her resume.

Tip-off between the Fever and Sky is set for 11 a.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.