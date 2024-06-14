Angel Reese reveals ‘Welcome to the WNBA’ moment from her first career game

While her oft-discussed field-goal percentage leaves a bit to be desired, Angel Reese has had an overall strong showing as a rookie in the WNBA for the Chicago Sky.

Through her first 11 games, the Rookie of the Year candidate is averaging 12.4 points and 9.6 rebounds as her physical style of the play around the boards seems to be translating to the WNBA level.

That doesn’t mean it’s always been smooth sailing, however. While speaking to CBS Sports, Reese said she had a “Welcome to the WNBA” moment in her first career game against Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, a three-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year winner.

“I feel like I’ve had a lot of moments, Welcome to the WNBA moments,” Reese said. “… So I think my first game was against Minnesota, and I played Napheesa (Collier), and, of course, she’s a great player. And I was getting cooked the first game, I’m not gonna lie.”

In the preseason showdown, Reese still finished with 13 points in 24 minutes while leading the team with nine rebounds. She added two steals and a block, shooting 9 of 10 from the free throw line, but she had a pair of turnovers and shot just 2 of 8 from the field.

Reese continues to improve since then, however, and she seems to be justifying the top 10 pick Chicago used on her.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire