Angel Reese returns to the floor: How to watch Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream on Saturday

Two Eastern Conference foes will battle on Saturday in Chicago, as the surprising Sky will take on the Atlanta Dream in another WNBA Commissioner's Cup game.

The Sky (4-5) beat the Washington Mystics 79-71 on Thursday, while the Dream were routed by the New York Liberty at home 78-61.

The Sky are led by leading scorer Marina Mabrey, who is averaging 16 points a game, and rookie Angel Reese, whose rebounding and inside presence is leading a resurgence in Chicago. Reese was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Liberty for an interaction with an official but had the second technical rescinded after a league review.

Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket against the Liberty during the second half of their WNBA game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on June 4, 2024.

When is Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky game?

Date: Saturday, June 8

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

How to watch Angel Reese, Sky vs. Dream

TV: NBA TV

In addition to local TV markets, the Dream-Sky game will also be available on demand upon its conclusion on WNBA League Pass. Fans can get the WNBA League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Angel Reese stats last game

Reese had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in a 79-71 victory over the Washington Mystics on Thursday.

This season, the rookie forward is averaging 11.4 points, 9.2 rebounds (ranked 7th in the WNBA) and 1.9 assists.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Angel Reese, Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream: How to watch game