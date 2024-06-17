Angel Reese received a flagrant foul against Caitlin Clark. What both said afterward

Another WNBA matchup with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is causing a buzz.

During the June 16 game between Clark's Indiana Fever and Reese's Chicago Sky in Indianapolis, Reese received a flagrant foul against her collegiate rival.

In the third quarter, the former Iowa star attempted a layup when Reese hit Clark across the head, trying to block her shot. The blow briefly sent Clark to the ground before fellow Fever teammates came by to help her up. Following a video review, officials upgraded the call to a flagrant-1 foul.

After review, Angel Reese called for a flagrant 1 for this foul against Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/xziAPf6ZGp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024

After the game, both players seemed to chalk up the controversial play to another element of the game.

When asked about the call at a postgame press conference, Reese described her move as “a basketball play,” adding, “I can’t control the refs.”

“They affected the game obviously a lot tonight,” she continued. “I mean, I’m always going for the ball. But y’all are going to play that clip 20 times before Monday.”

Clark was also asked about the flagrant in a postgame press conference and shared a similar response.

“It’s just part of basketball,” Clark told reporters. “It is what it is. Trying to make a play on the ball and get the block. I mean, it happens.”

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever (Emilee Chinn / Getty Images)

Of Reese, Clark said, “I think what she’s done with her platform has been absolutely incredible. ... I’ve played her for a very long time and she’s been a tremendous player. So, it’s been fun getting to compete against (her). It’s been really good for the game.”

The Fever took home the win against the Sky, 91-83.

The call came about two weeks after Chicago made headlines for the team's June 1 game against the Fever, where Clark was body-blocked to the floor by the Sky's Chennedy Carter. After reviewing the video, the WNBA upgraded the foul to a flagrant-1 on June 2.

“That’s just not a basketball play,” Clark said on the ESPN broadcast afterward, addressing the exchange.

The Sky's head coach, Teresa Weatherspoon, said in a statement obtained by NBC Chicago that Carter “got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game.”

“She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will,” Weatherspoon said in the statement.

Indiana beat Chicago, 71-70, in the June 1 game.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com