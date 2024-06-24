Angel Reese powers Sky to comeback win over Caitlin Clark and the Fever

- Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record highRound 3 of the entertaining midwest matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is slated as the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to TickPick, a second-hand ticket marketplace<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/sky-fever-ticket-prices-reach-wnba-record-high/570874/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record high</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:48Now PlayingPaused
Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off Team USA's Olympic team
Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA's roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Long-time sports columnist Christine Brennan says the decision by USA Basketball was a missed opportunity to grow the sport.
Diana Taurasi on Team USA women's basketball Olympics roster: 'There's always gonna be controversy'
Yahoo Sports' Isis Young spoke to the 5-time Olympic gold medalist about the reported roster for the U.S. women's basketball team ahead of this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.
WNBA star Kahleah Copper 'hungry' for Paris after Olympic snub in 2021
WNBA champion Kahleah Copper is making her Olympic debut in Paris 2024 after missing out on a roster spot in Tokyo. The Phoenix Mercury star talks to reporter Khristina Williams about what she's looking forward to most about being on Team USA and why getting to share the experience with teammates Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi is so meaningful.
Sky's Harrison: 'I'm blessed to say that I was coached by Pat Summitt'
Sky's Isabelle Harrison is the last active WNBA player who was coached by the legendary Pat Summitt. Harrison shares her favorite memories with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and takes us back to the day Summitt told the team she had dementia.
Geno Auriemma on Caitlin Clark, the Olympic roster, and his expectations for UConn Women's basketball
UConn Women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts on Caitlin Clark, and the selections for the Women's Olympic roster. Geno also spoke about his own team, and the expectations he has for the upcoming season.
Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the Liberty
Jonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.
Angel Reese powers Sky to comeback win over Caitlin Clark and the Fever
Yahoo Sports WNBA analyst Isis Young reacts to the Chicago Sky's comeback win over the Indiana Fever where Angel Reese had the best game of her young career.
Video Transcript
What's up y'all?
Ice Young here for Yahoo Sports.
And can we talk sky fever?
I mean, this game continues to live up to the drama.
And for the first time this season, the Chicago Sky have beaten the Indiana fever in Chicago.
Angel Reese leads the comeback.
Oh my goodness.
She played out of her mind, Angel with 25 points, finished with 16 rebounds for the best performance of her young career in the w to lead the Sky.
I mean, this is a career high in points for Angel and it is her eighth straight, double, double.
You know, she is leading that record, it's her name all over it.
This guy were down as much as 15 in the second half but come out on top 88 to 87.
Now for the fever, it was a near complete performance.
So many good things I saw from this young team but the last three minutes of the game, they just weren't able to close out the game.
I felt they didn't finish strong and they didn't get the shots that they needed.
That led to easy, high percentage baskets.
A lot, a lot, a lot of good things though, from Caitlin Clark, she played the entire game and finished with 17 points in a franchise record, 13 assists for CC.
A lot of these assists came from Aliyah Boston who finished with 18 points, six assists of her own and seven rebounds.
I just feel like this young team is continuing to grow.
They're continuing to gel.
But that connection between A B and CC is what's gonna drive them to see if they can get a playoff spot this year.
But man, what about Chicago?
I mean, what makes them so dangerous guys is their mindset.
They are some dogs.
Angel Reese has said it.
Teresa Weatherspoon has said it and Kennedy Carter is playing like it another electric performance from her.
She is honestly because one of my favorite players to watch in the W she finished with 23 points on eight of 12 shooting and also had five assists.
This guy outrebounded the fever by 13 and were plus 20 in points in the paint.
That's a good recipe for success in the W. So Chicago snaps the fever's four game win streak and this rivalry, that's not a rivalry that really is a rivalry delivered.
I'll see you guys next time.