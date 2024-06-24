Angel Reese powers Sky to comeback win over Caitlin Clark and the Fever

What's up y'all?

Ice Young here for Yahoo Sports.

And can we talk sky fever?

I mean, this game continues to live up to the drama.

And for the first time this season, the Chicago Sky have beaten the Indiana fever in Chicago.

Angel Reese leads the comeback.

Oh my goodness.

She played out of her mind, Angel with 25 points, finished with 16 rebounds for the best performance of her young career in the w to lead the Sky.

I mean, this is a career high in points for Angel and it is her eighth straight, double, double.

You know, she is leading that record, it's her name all over it.

This guy were down as much as 15 in the second half but come out on top 88 to 87.

Now for the fever, it was a near complete performance.

So many good things I saw from this young team but the last three minutes of the game, they just weren't able to close out the game.

I felt they didn't finish strong and they didn't get the shots that they needed.

That led to easy, high percentage baskets.

A lot, a lot, a lot of good things though, from Caitlin Clark, she played the entire game and finished with 17 points in a franchise record, 13 assists for CC.

A lot of these assists came from Aliyah Boston who finished with 18 points, six assists of her own and seven rebounds.

I just feel like this young team is continuing to grow.

They're continuing to gel.

But that connection between A B and CC is what's gonna drive them to see if they can get a playoff spot this year.

But man, what about Chicago?

I mean, what makes them so dangerous guys is their mindset.

They are some dogs.

Angel Reese has said it.

Teresa Weatherspoon has said it and Kennedy Carter is playing like it another electric performance from her.

She is honestly because one of my favorite players to watch in the W she finished with 23 points on eight of 12 shooting and also had five assists.

This guy outrebounded the fever by 13 and were plus 20 in points in the paint.

That's a good recipe for success in the W. So Chicago snaps the fever's four game win streak and this rivalry, that's not a rivalry that really is a rivalry delivered.

I'll see you guys next time.