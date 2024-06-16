Angel Reese Picks Up Flagrant Foul On Caitlin Clark With Elbow To Head

The last time the Chicago Sky played the Indiana Fever, they knocked Caitlin Clark to the ground with a blindside hip check, resulting in a foul that was later upgraded to a flagrant foul.

In today’s game, they moved slightly north on Clark’s body, as archrival Angel Reese was called for elbowing Clark in the head and knocking her to the ground. This time, there was no doubt on the intent, and a flagrant foul was immediately called.

Clark got the last laugh, though, as her Indiana Fever won, 91-83, winning two games in a row for the first time this season.

Clark had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to lead her team. Reese finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. The two players have been rivals since their college days.

After the game, Reese had some bitter words about her foul and the game’s conduct.

JUST IN: Angel Reese appears to suggest that Caitlin Clark gets special treatment from the refs after Reese was seen missing the ball and hitting Clark in the head.



The comment came after the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 91 – 83.



"I think we were playing really hard. I… pic.twitter.com/Lv07WdUN08 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 16, 2024

