Angel Reese picks up first WNBA win with Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky picked up their first win of the year on Saturday night. That meant former LSU basketball star Angel Reese got the first win of her WNBA career.

Reese nearly recorded a double-double in an 83-74 win over the Dallas Wings. Reese scored 11 with nine rebounds and a steal. Seven of those nine rebounds came on the offensive glass, which comes as no surprise to LSU fans who watched her dominate the offensive boards for two years.

Reese had a plus-mine of +17 on the day. Only the Sky’s Elizabeth Williams had a better mark.

Through two games, Reese is averaging 11.5 points per game while shooting .348 from the field.

The win wasn’t Reese’s only accomplishment on Saturday. It was graduation day for Reese too as she received her college degree after two years at Maryland and two years at LSU. Reese wasn’t able to make the ceremony, but she commemorated the occasion with a post on social media.

So now what? what was said? oh okay that's what i thought. I graduated from THE LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY IN 4 YEARS ON TIME💋 I thought somebody without a college degree said sum. 😘👩🏽‍🎓 pic.twitter.com/2wYQy5jDeb — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 18, 2024

Reese’s teammates offered praise following the game with Diamond DeShields calling Reese a “rare talent.”

“Angel’s a rare talent … she comes in each and every day, gives us consistency.” Diamond DeShields on Angel Reese pic.twitter.com/Jl1FwghPGQ — Marquee Sky (@SkyMarquee) May 19, 2024

The Sky will be back in action again on May 23 as they face the undefeated New York Liberty.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire