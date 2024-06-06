Advertisement

Angel Reese, other Chicago Sky players harassed outside team hotel

tyler nettuno
·1 min read

According to social media posts from Angel Reese and other Chicago Sky players on Wednesday night, the team was harassed as it was getting off its team bus outside its hotel in Washington, D.C.

Per CBS Sports, the team was approached by a man who was holding a camera and looking for Chennedy Carter, who was the subject of some controversy a few days ago when she committed a hard foul off the ball on Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

Team security was ultimately able to de-escalate the situation, reportedly escorting him away without the need to involve the police.

Reese and the Sky sit at 3-5 on the season and will take on the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire