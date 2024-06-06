Angel Reese, other Chicago Sky players harassed outside team hotel

According to social media posts from Angel Reese and other Chicago Sky players on Wednesday night, the team was harassed as it was getting off its team bus outside its hotel in Washington, D.C.

Per CBS Sports, the team was approached by a man who was holding a camera and looking for Chennedy Carter, who was the subject of some controversy a few days ago when she committed a hard foul off the ball on Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

Team security was ultimately able to de-escalate the situation, reportedly escorting him away without the need to involve the police.

finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 5, 2024

WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!! — Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) June 5, 2024

Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn. Some “fans” have NO CHILLLLL 🤮 — Michaela Onyenwere (@monyenwere_) June 5, 2024

I wasn’t present for the interaction from earlier, but what occurred isn’t acceptable. Didn’t realize that when we said “grow the game” that would be interpreted as harassing players at hotels. You are free to have your own opinion but consider if this happened to someone u know. — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) June 6, 2024

Reese and the Sky sit at 3-5 on the season and will take on the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

