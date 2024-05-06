Angel Reese on not televising debut, wanting Michael Jordan to come to Sky game

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Angel Reese isn’t crazy about her first game as pro.

“I’m really hard on myself. I didn’t feel like I had the best game. I didn’t feel like I was super efficient. I got to the line. But, it was my first one, so I have to groove with it.”

The WNBA is trying to rebound from a crucial mistake they made Friday night.

The league caught a lot of heat from fans, who wanted to see Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso’s preseason debut, but couldn’t. One fan decided to livestream the game between the Sky and the Lynx, and received hundreds of thousands of views.

“People are begging to watch the games now. We didn’t have that ten years ago, five years ago.

“Obviously, it wasn’t what we wanted, but people were still able to watch it. We got the attention.”

That attention led to the WNBA changing its League Pass lineup for Tuesday night to include the Sky hosting the Liberty.

“With everything changing going into next year with the media rights and everything, I think a lot of things are going to change and be at the top of the list. I’m just here. I enjoy being here. People are upset about the practice gym and stuff, but we have everything we want here. We have all the resources. I’m just proud to be a part of this because we are going up. It can’t just happen overnight. People have to realize that and be patient. I’m happy. My teammates are happy. The coaches are happy. We’re going up. We’re rising. People have to be a little patient. Everything just can’t happen overnight.”

There will likely be another Chicago rookie in the stands at Wintrust Arena for the Sky’s first preseason home game of the year – Reese’s friend and Bears #1 pick Caleb Williams.

“Me and Caleb are kind of from the same area. He told me he’s going to come to the game Tuesday. Being able to have men and women respected on both sides – they’re going to come to our games. We’re going to go to their games. Just being able to turn Chicago up.

Reese wouldn’t mind seeing another Chicago sports icon sitting courtside.

“I want Michael Jordan to come to a game. I’m telling you right now, I want Michael Jordan to come to a game. I’ve never met him. That’s the only person I really want to come to a game.”

As one of the faces of not only the franchise, but the league itself, Reese is easily recognizable. Most of the attention has been great, but one fan took things a little too far.

“I was getting back in the car and I was trying to leave, but this girl was banging on my window. She was like, ‘Act like your from Chicago. Open this window up!’ I’m like, ‘I’m a little nervous around you.’

“Once I get a little more familiar with the area, obviously, and feel more comfortable, I’m going to be fine. Being able to see people recognize me is great. I walk down the street and everybody’s ‘Angel Reese! Angel Reese! Angel Reese! Welcome to the city!’

Lot of folk are offering up food suggestions, too, after Angel’s Harold’s Chicken comments went viral.

“I went to Jerk Villa. Jerk Villa was good! They told us they’re open until 1AM, so we’re going to be there after games.”

Reese celebrates her 22nd birthday Monday and is hoping to get settled in to her new life in the city sooner than later.

“I don’t even have all my clothes here. All my stuff is still in Baton Rouge. I’m not even moved into my apartment, yet. I’ll feel more settled when all my stuff is here and I feel like I can sleep peacefully with everything here. But, [the Sky] have helped me. They’ve done a great job. My dog is here, so I’m fine.”

