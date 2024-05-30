Angel Reese makes WNBA history through first 5 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Five games into her professional career, Angel Reese already owns a little piece of league history.

After a 12 rebound performance on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm, the 6-foot-3 Chicago Sky forward cemented herself as the second player in WNBA history to record 24 offensive rebounds through her first five games. Only Yolanda Griffith, who is widely considered one of the greatest rebounders and defensive players in the history of women's basketball, had more offensive rebounds (31) through her first five games.

Angel Reese's 24 offensive rebounds are the second most ever by a WNBA player through their first 5 career games.#WNBA | #SkyTown pic.twitter.com/ePVwDi4Ftw — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) May 29, 2024

Though impressive, this stat checks out for the star rookie, who currently leads the entire league in offensive rebounds. Reese ended her career at LSU at No. 5 on the all-time NCAAW offensive rebound list. She finished No. 16 all-time in total rebounds, too.

Reese also secured her first-career double-double Tuesday night, becoming the first Sky player since Sylvia Fowles to record one within her first five games.

Next up: The Sky take the court on Thursday at Wintrust Arena, where Reese will go head-to-head with Los Angeles Sparks star rookie Cameron Brink. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT.