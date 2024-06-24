Angel Reese makes more history in Sky’s win over Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever

Angel Reese continues to impress during her rookie WNBA campaign, and she made a strong case for Rookie of the Year against fellow top contender Caitlin Clark on Sunday.

Reese scored 25 points with 16 rebounds, becoming the first Chicago Sky rookie to score 20+ points and 15+ rebounds in a game. She was also the first WNBA rookie to score 25+ points and 15+ rebounds since A’ja Wilson in 2018.

She also came in clutch on Sunday as the Sky beat Clark and the Indiana Fever 87-88. With the game tied at 84 in the final minute, Reese made a key basket to give Chicago the lead as it held on to win.

CLUTCH BUCKET FROM ANGEL REESE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h5eu60KYkM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2024

Special performance for Angel Reese 👏 pic.twitter.com/7Fju1NAioL — espnW (@espnW) June 23, 2024

MWAHHH, And that's a wrap from the Chi-Town Barbie, Angel Reese 💋 Blowin' kisses after a career outing where she became the 1st rookie in Sky franchise history with 20+ PTS and 15+ REB is so fitting pic.twitter.com/7YcDdx7TFU — WNBA (@WNBA) June 23, 2024

Reese is averaging 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds on the season, and she has a good chance to be named the league’s Rookie of the Year, though Clark likely remains the favorite.

