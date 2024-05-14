Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso of Chicago Sky head to DC, Mystics move showdown to Capital One Arena

WASHINGTON - Former rivals turned teammates Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso of Chicago Sky will be matching up with the Washington Mystics in June.

The Washington Mystics announced that the game against the Chicago Sky on Thursday, June 6, will now be played at Capital One Arena (COA). This comes just less than a month after the team announced an additional move ahead of Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever heading to D.C.

Tipoff will remain at 7:00 p.m. as originally scheduled and will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network.



Existing season ticket members and plan holders will have their seats relocated to similar locations in COA. Those who have already purchased single game tickets will have an opportunity to select their seats for the game. Beginning Friday, May 17, fans wishing to attend can purchase tickets by visiting WashMystics.com.



This will be the third game that the Mystics will play at Capital One Arena this season. The Mystics will now play Chicago (June 6), the Indiana Fever (June 7) and the Phoenix Mercury (July 16) at COA.